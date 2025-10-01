CM Adityanath performs 'Kanya Pujan', celebrates Maha Navami at UP's Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday performed the traditional "Kanya Pujan" ritual on Maha Navami at the Gorakhnath temple by washing the feet of nine young girls considered embodiments of Goddess Durga. He also offered them gifts and served food.

Continuing the Gorakhnath Peeth's tradition of honouring "Matr Shakti", the chief minister washed the feet of the girls, performed their worship with sacred chants, and sought their blessings after presenting gifts and 'dakshina', temple officials said.

Adityanath also performed rituals for a six-month-old child and a young boy dressed as Lord Hanuman, garlanding him and draping him in an "angavastra".

After the rituals, the chief minister personally served food to the girls and "batuks" (young boys) in the temple's dining hall, an official statement said.

Besides the nine girls representing the "Nava Durga", several other girls and boys also participated in the ceremony and were offered prasad, gifts and 'dakshina'.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister offered prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri at the Shakti Peeth inside the temple complex.

Senior priests, including temple Mahant Yogi Kamalnath and Jagadguru Swami Santoshacharya of Kashi were also present during the rituals. PTI ABN SHS ABN SHS MNK MNK