CM Adityanath performs Mahanisha Puja at Gorakhnath temple, prays for people's welfare

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed the traditional Mahanisha Puja on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri Ashtami at Gorakhnath Temple late in the evening.

Following the temple's centuries-old tradition, the rituals were conducted with Vedic chants and a sacred 'havan', with the chief minister seeking blessings of Goddess Adishakti for universal welfare, an official statement issued here said.

Earlier in the day, CM Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur from Lucknow, paid obeisance at the Budhiya Mai temple in the Kusmhi forest before reaching the Gorakhnath temple.

After offering prayers at the sanctum sanctorum and bowing at the 'samadhi' of his guru, Mahant Avaidyanath, he joined the night-long ritual.

The elaborate puja, lasting over two hours, included the worship of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga, Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman, Lord Krishna, Navgrahas, Shiva-Shakti, Kal Bhairav, weapons ('shastra pujan'), Dwadash Jyotirlinga, Ardhanarishwar, and other deities.

A 'havan' was also performed, invoking Brahma, Vishnu, Rudra and Agni, followed by the symbolic harvesting of barley shoots sown during Navratri.

The rituals concluded with the recitation of 'Durga Saptashati', 'aarti', and the distribution of prasad. Among those present were Jagadguru Swami Santosacharya (popularly known as Satua Baba), temple mahants, and several devotees.

On Wednesday, CM Adityanath will perform 'Kanya Pujan' by washing the feet of young girls, offering them food, gifts and 'dakshina', along with traditional 'Batuk Puja'.

On Thursday, he will perform a special worship of Guru Gorakhnath on Vijayadashami and lead the traditional Dussehra procession from the Gorakhnath temple to Mansarovar Ramleela Ground, where the ritual coronation (rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram will take place.