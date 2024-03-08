Yogi Adityanath performs Mahashivratri rituals at temples in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday performed 'Rudrabhishek' at the Gorakhnath Temple here on the occasion of Mahashivratri and offered prayers.

Before visiting the Gorakhnath Temple, the chief minister, who is also the 'Gorakshpeethadhishwar', went to the Piteshwarnath temple in the Pipiganj area of Gorakhpur where he performed 'jalaabhishek' this morning, according to an official statement.

Deep ties exist between the Gorakshpeeth and Piteshwarnath temples. Every Mahashivaratri, the 'Gorakshpeethadhishwar' visits Piteshwarnath to perform 'jalaabhishek', the statement said.

While in Pipiganj, Adityanath also interacted with local representatives and locals at Guru Gorakhnath Vidyapeeth and blessed the school children, it said.

He then went to Gorakhnath temple where he performed 'Rudrabhishek' of Lord Shiv with cow milk and sugarcane juice in Shakti Mandir situated on the first floor of the temple, it added.

The chief minister later performed a 'havan' and 'aarti' and prayed to 'Mahadev' for the well-being of all, according to the statement.

He also worshipped Lord Nandi and performed 'Jalabhishek' at the temple, it said.

After completing the Mahashivratri rituals at Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath proceeded to the Mansarovar temple where, too, he performed 'jalaabhishek', the statement said.