CM Adityanath performs puja at Gorakhnath temple on Vijayadashami

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed a special puja of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath with Gorakshpeethadheeshwar on Thursday at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Vijayadashami, officials said.

Dressed in traditional attire, Adityanath began rituals at the Shaktipeeth, where prayers have been ongoing since the first day of Navratri.

After offering prayers to Goddess Adishakti, he proceeded to the sanctum sanctorum of the main shrine, accompanied by saints, acharyas from the Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, and Vedic students chanting mantras.

There, he performed elaborate rituals of worship, offered "aarti" and prayed for the well-being of all, temple sources stated.

Adityanath also conducted special rituals for all the deities enshrined within the temple complex.

Paying homage to his guru, the late Mahant Avaidyanath, and other saints, he offered prayers at their samadhi sites.

Traditional Nath sect instruments nagfani, conch, dhol, ghanta, damru gave the atmosphere at the temple devotional fervour.