CM Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek', 'hawan' at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday performed 'rudrabhishek' and 'havan' at the Gorakhnath temple here on the second Monday of the holy Sawan month, officials said.

Adityanath, who is also the Peethadhishwer of Goraksha Peeth, paid obeisance to lord Shiva on the occasion of Somawati Amawasya at Shaktipeeth located on the first floor of his residence at the temple, they said.

The chief minister offered flowers and leaves to the idol and performed 'rudrabhishek' with milk and juice.

Acharya Ramanuj Tripathi, the head priest of the mutt, and other priests completed the 'rudrabhishek anushthan' amid the chanting of mantras.

Adityanath also performed a 'hawan' and 'aarti' after rudrabhishek.

He had performed a similar puja on the first day of Sawan month. PTI COR ABN RPA