CM Adityanath performs special puja on Vijayadashami

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning performed a special puja dedicated to Shrinath Ji, an incarnation of Lord Shiva on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Adityanath, dressed in the attire of the Gorakshpeethadhishwar , followed the festival's tradition and worshipped Shrinath Ji. He also performed a special puja for all the revered deities in the temple.

The chief minister, also Guru Gorakhnath, then circumambulated Shrinath Ji and all the deity idols in the temple and offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

During the puja, traditional musical instruments of the Nath sect, such as the Nagphani, Shankh, Dhol, Ghant, and Damaru, were played in the temple premises, creating a devotional atmosphere.

Adityanath also performed 'gau seva' (cow worship) as a part of the special Vijayadashami puja. He applied tilak on the cows at the Gorakhnath Temple while reverently feeding them with grass, jaggery, and other food offerings.

The Gorakshpeethadhishwar also performed a puja for the Bhim Sarovar and fed the fish residing in it. PTI COR SAB RPA