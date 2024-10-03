CM Adityanath performs special rituals to mark beginning of Navratri

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed special rituals on the auspicious first day 'Pratipada' of Sharadiya Navratri at Gorakshapeeth here on Thursday.

The ceremony was conducted with Vedic rituals in line with the ancient traditions of the Peeth, according to an official statement.

Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshapeethadhiswar, installed the ceremonial 'kalash' (earthen pot) amidst Vedic chants, the release said.

On this first day of Navratri, the chief minister worshipped Maa Shailputri. The day's religious observances concluded with the worship of Maa Jagatjanani, accompanied by 'Devi Paath' and 'aarti', it said.

Earlier in the day, a grand Kalash Shobha Yatra was taken out within the Gorakhnath temple premises.

Led by Yogi Kamalnath, the head priest of the temple, the procession of saints and sages made its way to the mythological Bhim Sarovar amidst the sounds of traditional musical instruments, including bells, trumpets, and conches, alongside the chanting of Maa Durga's name. PTI CDN RPA