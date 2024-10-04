CM Adityanath plays chess with Kushagra Agrawal, India's youngest FIDE-rated player

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday played chess with Kushagra Agrawal, the country's youngest FIDE (World Chess Federation) rated player.

As per a press statement, the chief minister engaged in a "thoughtful conversation" with Agarwal, discussing various chess moves and strategies.

Kushagra, who visited the Gorakhnath temple to seek the chief minister's blessings, will turn six next month and is currently a student of UKG. With a Rapid FIDE rating of 1428, he holds the title of India's youngest FIDE-rated player.

Having started playing chess at the age of four, Kushagra earned his FIDE rating within a year, thanks to his exceptional talent. His initial training came from his sister Avika, a skilled chess player herself. He has participated in various international FIDE-rated tournaments across Patna, Bengaluru, and Pune.

At the Gorakhnath temple, Chief Minister Adityanath blessed Kushagra for a bright future.

The chief minister assured him that the Uttar Pradesh government would extend full support to further nurture his talent, expressing confidence that the young international chess player would bring pride to Gorakhpur, the state, and the nation in the years to come.