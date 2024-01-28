CM Adityanath receives grand welcome as Gorakhpur residents celebrate Ram temple opening

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a grand welcome in Gorakhpur on Saturday as people waved saffron flags and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' to express their joy on the opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As the chief minister travelled from the airport to the Gorakhnath temple, locals showered flowers on him amid beating of drums as they thanked him for fulfilling his vow to get the Ram Mandir constructed.

According to a statement issued by the state government, men, women, elderly and children danced and waved saffron flags bearing images of Lord Ram to greet Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshpeethadhishwar (head of the Goraksha Peeth).

People of all ages formed a human chain across Adityanath's route to the temple through the gate of Dharamshala Market, Vishwakarma Temple, Tarang Crossing, Tarang-Gorakhnath Overbridge Road, Jhulelal Temple, Shri Ramjanaki Hanuman Temple, and Gorakhnath Temple, showering flowers on him.

MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, among others, welcomed the chief minister at the airport and accompanied him to the temple on the occasion.

Groups of folk artistes also performed at various places to welcome him. The chief minister was also greeted by NCC and Scout cadets at several locations on his route.

After reaching the Gorakhnath temple, Adityanath worshipped Guru Gorakhnath in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

This was Adityanath's first visit to Gorakhpur following the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in the grand temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

