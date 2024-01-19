CM Adityanath reviews arrangements for consecration ceremony in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed the officials to make strong arrangements for security and respect of the VIPs coming to participate in the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple here on January 22.

Adityanath said that a liaison officer should be deployed with every VVIP.

The people, who are familiar with the mythological, historical and geographical importance of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya, Ayodhya, should be deployed in this work, he said, adding counselling should also be done for them.

The chief minister said the entire state government will do darshan and worship of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman on February 1.

The life-consecration ceremony will be supernatural, Adityanath said, adding Ayodhya will become the standard of cleanliness, safety and service.

The chief minister offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple during his visit.

He also visited the Ram temple and prayed for the prosperity and well being of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister took stock of the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony. He reviewed the preparations for the consecration ceremony and gave necessary directions and instructions to the officials.

This is Adityanath's third visit to the temple town within 11 days.

He participated in the worship ceremony and observed the grand temple and inspected the entire temple premises.

The call center should be active 24 hours for communication with the VVIPs, he said.

The chief minister instructed the officials to make an action plan for the next six months for the convenience of the devotees in Ayodhya Dham.

He directed a possible impact on normal traffic due to the consecration ceremony.

The residents of Ayodhya should not face shortage of essential commodities, he said.

The chief minister issued instructions to make all necessary arrangements to make the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 supernatural.

He conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations along with the local administration and gave necessary guidelines in the review meeting.

The guests from India and abroad are arriving for the much awaited programme of 'pran prathista'. The saints, religious leaders and dignitaries from all the states of India will be present at the ceremony, Adityanath said.

Maintain constant communication with the people invited to the consecration ceremony for convenient transportation. For this, the active call center should be kept running 24 hours. The behaviour of the personnel deployed in the call center should be sweet and simple, he added.  The chief minister, according to an official statement, said the central security agencies are also present for the security of Ayodhya along with the security agencies of the state government.

There should be quality arrangements for their stay and food here. Create better coordination with the central agencies, Adityanath said.

Strict security arrangements should be made in view of all types of external and internal security threats. Increase patrolling in the identified Red Zone/Yellow Zone, he added.

The chief minister said lakhs of devotees will arrive in Ayodhya every day after January 22, adding everyone is eager to see Ram Lalla.

"In such a situation, assess the situation for the next six months and prepare an action plan," he told the officials.

There should be inter-district and inter-state police coordination so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience, he added.

Adityanath said that after the consecration ceremony, the "ministers of Uttar Pradesh government will come together to worship Shri Ram Lalla" on February 1.

He instructed the officers to make efforts to ensure every visitor/devotee/tourist leaves here with a pleasant experience.

The remaining works on these routes should be completed immediately. Street lights etc. should be checked. Those staying here should get hot water. There should be availability of food grains in the tent city, Adityanath said.

The chief minister further said that not even a single person resting for the night in Dharmanagari should be shivered by cold.

Asserting that wide publicity should be given about route diversion, Adityanath said: "There should be adequate parking arrangements on the major roads connecting Ayodhya with various districts. There should be adequate availability of electric buses for the transportation of visitors." "Make arrangements for their parking. There should be no encroachment on footpaths anywhere in Ayodhya so that there is convenience for the devotees walking on foot. Ayodhya Dham will be the standard of security, convenience and service," he added.

The chief minister said normal traffic in Ayodhya is likely to be affected for the next two to three days due to the consecration ceremony.

Adityanath said that there should be a neat and clean environment around Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

The security here should be checked to ensure that there is no shortage of any kind. There should be coordination with RPF also, he added.

Emphasizing that people from all over the world are going to come to Ayodhya, the chief minister said the behaviour of the policemen posted here will affect the image of the state.

"In such a situation, they should be counselled," he said.

Adityanath said this long-awaited ceremony is an opportunity to introduce Uttar Pradesh with its hospitality culture and asked the officials to take public cooperation in this.

The chief minister started solar boat service in the Saryu river during his visit.

He met Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and attended Amrit Mahotsav organised near Kashi Ram colony to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya.

This event began on January 14 and will continue until January 22.

Adityanath also attended the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya taking place at the event venue, where he also offered prayers. PTI ABN SNS AS AS