CM Adityanath reviews construction work at Ram temple during Ayodhya visit

Lucknow, Aug 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday began a two-day trip to Ayodhya with a series of temple visits, and inspected the construction work at the Ram temple.

Arriving in the evening, the chief minister first visited Hanumangarhi, where he offered prayers and then proceeded to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, according to an official statement.

During his visit, he also took the opportunity to review the ongoing construction work at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi site, the statement said.

On his arrival, Adityanath was accorded a warm reception by public representatives, BJP leaders and local officials.

Minister in-charge of the district Surya Pratap Shahi, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta, Bikapur MLA Amit Singh Chauhan, Rudauli MLA Ramchandra Yadav, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai, among others, were present during the CM's visit to the temple, it added. PTI KIS SKY SKY