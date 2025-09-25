CM Adityanath reviews preparations for UP International Trade Show

Noida, Sep 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inspected the preparations at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida for the third edition of the UP International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29.

Calling the event "extremely important" for the state, the chief minister directed officials to ensure foolproof security and seamless arrangements so that domestic and international visitors face no inconvenience.

"This is a significant event where entrepreneurs and visitors from across the country and abroad will participate. Proper arrangements must be made so that Uttar Pradesh projects a positive and strong image," Adityanath said during the on-site review.

He took stock of the stalls, exhibitions, and other facilities for Indian and foreign delegates and issued necessary instructions to officials.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Minister of State for PWD Brijesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar, and senior officials of the administration were present during the inspection.

The trade show will see wide participation of industrialists, entrepreneurs, and buyers from diverse sectors. PTI KIS MPL MPL