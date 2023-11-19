CM Adityanath takes part in Chhath festivities, prays for people's well-being

Lucknow, Nov 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in Chhath puja festivities at the Laxman Mela Ground here on Sunday evening, officials said.

Addressing people in Bhojpuri, Adityanath said, "I am feeling great joy in celebrating Chhath Puja. Best wishes to all for Chhath." "May Chhathi Maiya's blessings be upon all of you, may everyone's life be happy, may there be joy and enthusiasm in all of your lives, special wishes for our mothers and sisters who observe fast for the sake of the family on Chhath," he said.

He added that Chhath is a festival to express gratitude towards the nature and God. The chief minister said people across the country observe various traditions which connect the common people with the local faith through festivals and bind the entire country in the thread of unity.

"Ours is a country of faith. This faith connects all of us, from North to South and East to West, in one thread of unity. It is this faith that has kept the whole of India united in adverse circumstances," he said.

Adityanath claimed that during the medieval period, foreign invaders defiled and damaged religious places in the country, but "our faith has preserved our tradition and heritage".

"There are many countries in the world which have made materialistic development and have forgotten their traditions. They are facing an existential crisis today," he added. PTI CDN RPA