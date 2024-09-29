CM Adityanath thanks PM Modi for recognising water conservation efforts of women's group in Jhansi

Lucknow/Jhansi, Sep 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the water conservation efforts of women in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district for giving a "new life" to the Ghurari river in his 'Mann ki baat' address.

Praising Jhansi's women for preventing wastage of water, he said it showcased their commitment to addressing the country's water crisis.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked PM Modi for recognising the efforts of the women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Jhansi, particularly in the water-scarce Bundelkhand region, an official statement issued here said.

PM Modi acknowledged the work of these SHG women, who, as 'Jal Sahelis,' led a campaign to revive the river. He hailed their initiative to construct a check dam in the Simrawari village, Babina development block, using sand-filled sacks in order to stop rainwater from going waste and replenishing the river.

Their initiative not only revived the river, but also sent a powerful message to the society, officials said. The water retained in the river now provides essential resources for local people, serving their bathing needs and providing drinking water for animals, they added.

The state government has undertaken water conservation efforts across Bundelkhand, overcoming numerous challenges, the statement said.

As a result, most households in Vindhya and Bundelkhand have now received water connections. Under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal Yojana', the government ensures that tap water is supplied to 95 per cent of households, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and congratulated the women.

On his X handle, he wrote, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mention of the efforts made by the self-help group women of Jhansi, who became ‘Jal Sahelis’ to revive the dying Ghurari River, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is a moment of pride for all of Uttar Pradesh.

"This recognition will undoubtedly infuse a new energy into the ongoing water conservation efforts," he added.

He further said, "These 'Jal Sahelis', who have become a remarkable symbol of women empowerment by constructing hundreds of water bodies, have set an exemplary standard for water conservation despite facing many obstacles.

"Heartfelt congratulations to these women who have become an inspiration for water conservation, and sincere thanks to the prime minister for his acknowledgment!" PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK