CM Adityanath to inaugurate Ramayana-themed wax museum in Ayodhya during Deepotsav

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the world's first Ramayana-themed wax museum during the Deepotsav celebration here this year.

Located on the Chaudah Kosi Parikrama route, opposite Kashiram Colony, the museum recreates the divine atmosphere of the Treta Yuga and is poised to become both a centre of faith and a global tourist attraction, an official statement said.

Spread over 9,850 square feet and built at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the fully air-conditioned museum houses 50 lifelike wax statues of characters from the Ramayana, depicting key episodes from the epic.

Entry will be limited to 100 visitors at a time.

Designed in South Indian architectural style, the two-story museum brings the Ramayana to life. The ground floor showcases scenes from Lord Ram's childhood to Sita's 'swayamvar', and the first floor depicts the Lord's exile, Lanka Dahan, and the Ram-Ravana war.

Each statue features dedicated lighting and realistic detailing in attire, expression, and posture.

Amid the grandeur of Deepotsav 2025, Chief Minister Adityanath will dedicate this unique creation to the people of Ayodhya and the world, the statement said.

The project is operated in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation.

Municipal Commissioner Jayendra Kumar said 12 per cent of the museum’s revenue will go directly to the civic body, contributing to the development of Ayodhya.

The museum has been built by a Kerala-based company.

The company's head, Sunil, said, "We had previously built celebrity wax museums in Lonavala (Maharashtra) and Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala). But this Ramayana museum in Ayodhya is truly unique. We have sculpted 50 characters from the Ramayana with such fine detail that visitors will feel as if they have stepped into the Treta Yuga." The entry fee for the museum has been fixed at Rs 100.