CM Adityanath to inaugurate several projects in Mathura on Janmashtami

Mathura, Aug 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 137 projects and schemes worth Rs 583 crore including the ropeway in Barsana and Yamuna cruise on August 25 here on the occasion of Janmashtami, officials said on Wednesday.

The three-day Srikrishna Janmashtami Maha Mahotsava will start in Mathura on the evening of August 25 in the presence of the chief minister, the CEO of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad Shyam Bahadur Singh said.

He said cultural programs related to the Janmashtami festival will be organised on five big stages, 19 small stages and 20 important roads in different areas on the same evening.

“Noted cine actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini will present a dance drama on the theme of Janmashtami on the occasion”, the official stated.

He said the chief minister will inaugurate 137 projects involving an expenditure of Rs 583 crore and lay the foundation stone for several other projects.

Prominent projects to be inaugurated on August 25 are the ropeway in Barsana, Yamuna cruise, Panchajanya Auditorium, Laxman Shaheed Memorial Auditorium, Tehsil building of Goverdhan and multi-level parking, the official said The chief minister will also pay obeisance to the deity at Srikrishna Janmasthan on August 26 morning. PTI CORR RT