CM Adityanath to inaugurate 'Swadeshi Melas' in Gorakhpur on October 9

Lucknow, Oct 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to inaugurate the Swadeshi Melas being held across the state from Gorakhpur on October 9, officials said.

According to a statement, the fair aims to promote local products, strengthen small industries, and spread the message of "Vocal for Local" among the people.

Although the Swadeshi Melas began informally in several districts on Thursday, their official launch will take place with the chief minister's inauguration.

The ten-day fairs are being organised at strategically chosen, commercially important locations in various cities to ensure easy public access and maximum participation.

Notably, instructions were issued to organise Swadeshi Melas at the district level under the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025. The district's minister-in-charge and other public representatives have been mandatorily invited to participate.

The deputy commissioner of industries of each district will serve as the nodal officer, overseeing all arrangements under the supervision of the district magistrate to ensure smooth, dignified, and quality organisation of the events.

Free stalls have been allocated to the Industries Department, Khadi and Village Industries Board, Mati Kala Board, Handloom and Textiles Department, Silk Department, Rural Livelihood Mission, CM Yuva, One District One Product (ODOP), Vishwakarma Shramik Samman Yojana, Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme beneficiaries, funded units, self-help groups, and other local producers.

In addition, stalls have been set up to promote various public welfare schemes and programs.

The use of the Government e Marketplace (GeM) portal has been made mandatory for all purchases of goods and services at the fairs.

The Swadeshi Mela is also being observed as a GST Savings Festival.

Information regarding the reduced GST rates announced by the central and state governments is being shared with visitors to encourage the purchase of daily-use items ahead of Diwali and other festivities.

To enhance the festive spirit, cultural and social programs will be organised at the local level in collaboration with the Culture Department, yuvak mangal dal, Nehru yuva kendra, and various educational and voluntary organisations.

The fairs will serve as a major platform for local artisans, entrepreneurs, self-help groups, handicraftsmen, and rural industries to display and sell their products.

Held across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the Swadeshi Melas aim to transform the "Vocal for Local" campaign into a mass movement ahead of Diwali, revitalising both rural and urban economies, officials said, adding that the state government's vision extends beyond mere product exhibitions; it seeks to empower small artisans and entrepreneurs by providing them with financial support and direct market access. PTI CDN ANM ANM MPL MPL