CM Adityanath urges policemen to be tech-savvy and kind

Moradabad (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stressed on the importance of "smart policing" and 'Mitra Police' (friendly police) and urged policemen to be tech-savvy and kind.

He also claimed that "not a single riot" had taken place in the state in the last seven years.

Adityanath was addressing the passing out parade ceremony of 74 DSPs at Moradabad's Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy.

Urging the newly appointed police officers to give their "100 per cent" to maintain the image of 'Mitra Police', he recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on "smart policing" - one that is strict but sensitive.

He said, "Police should be modern and mobile, alert and accountable towards their duties, tech savvy and kind.

"We all know that moving beyond the old methods of investigation and punishment and using modern forensic techniques and evidence is not only better from the point of view of justice, but also helpful in reducing unnecessary expenses and labour involved in investigation." "Due to the efficient police system, not a single riot has taken place in the state during the last seven years. Today, Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a model of good governance... the state has succeeded in changing the world's view about itself." He asked the newly appointed officers to give their "100 per cent contribution" for the safety of the public, maintaining peace and harmony in the society, and also to maintain the image of 'friendly police'.

"Police uniform should instill a feeling of security among the masses. This would happen when you live up to the people's trust and ensure their security. A sensitive police officer helps set an example by his devotion to duty and honesty and by meeting the expectations of the people through their conduct," he said.

Better law and order has been the top priority of our government, he said. "The government has a zero tolerance policy towards crime and criminals," he added.

"Our government has taken many steps to improve the police system. The police have been modernised in the last seven years. There has been an increase in the availability of resources for new recruitment in the police force. More than 1.6 lakh policemen have also been recruited by the state government to strengthen police," he said. PTI ABN MAN ABN MNK MNK