CM Adityanath urges vigilance against divisive and destructive forces

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Urging vigilance against divisive and destructive forces, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that complacency after success often invites betrayal.

Adityanath visited Karsevakpuram, where he met seers, shared a meal with them, and honoured their contributions. He also visited the local cowshed, feeding jaggery, gram, and bananas to the cows, before addressing a Deepavali Milan programme, the UP government said in a statement.

Adityanth said, "Complacency after success often invites betrayal. Society must remain alert and united." Recalling the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla, he stressed that the collective responsibility of society has grown, emphasising inclusivity and unity. "The joy of a festival is complete only when it includes everyone," he said.

Referring to his visits to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi, and Nishad Basti, he noted that Ayodhya's spirit lies in service and togetherness.

"At Nishad Basti, I distributed sweets just as Lord Ram embraced Nishad Raj and accepted Shabari's offering. Unity will pave the way for Ramrajya and a self-reliant India," he said.

The UP CM urged the saints to spread light and joy wherever there is scarcity. "Share your blessings by ensuring that sweets and happiness reach those in need this Deepavali," he said.

Extending Deepavali greetings to the entire state, he urged that the festival's light should not remain confined to homes but illuminate every corner of society.

Later, Adityanath honoured 150 municipal sanitation workers and 50 boatmen near the helipad at Ram Katha Park, presenting them with gifts and extending Deepavali wishes, the statement added.

Adityanath also met saints in Ayodhya and extended Deepavali greetings to them. He visited various Akharas and maths, enquiring about the well-being of the saints and presenting them with festive gifts.

Later, the chief minister reached Mani Ram Das Chhavni to meet Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. He enquired about Mahant Nritya Gopal Das's health, wished him a long and healthy life, and presented Deepavali gifts, the statement said. PTI NAV MNK MNK