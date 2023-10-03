CM Adityanath visits 8-year-old survivor of Deoria violence in hospital

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday morning visited BRD Medical College here and met the eight-year-old child injured in Deoria violence.

Advertisment

Parents and siblings of the child were among six persons killed on Monday in violence over land in Lehda Tola locality in Fatehpur village of Rudrapur area here, police said.

The chief minister met the child and inquired about his health from doctors. He directed them to ensure that there is no compromise in the child's treatment in any way, officials said.

After Prem Yadav (50) was killed in the village allegedly by Satya Prakash Dubey (54), supporters of Yadav attacked his house and killed him, his wife Kiran Dubey, 52, daughters Saloni, 18, and Nandani, 10, and son Gandhi, 15.

Dubey's 8-year-old was injured in the attack. PTI CORR ABN RT