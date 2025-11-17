CM Adityanath visits Basti to pay homage to Nanda Baba

Lucknow, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday visited Basti to pay homage to Nanda Baba, who passed away on the night of November 3–4. He was widely respected for his devotion and religious service, an official statement issued here said.

The chief minister arrived by helicopter at the helipad on the Sri Krishna Pandey Inter College grounds and then proceeded to Nanda Baba’s ashram at the South Gate, where he offered tribute before Nanda Baba’s portrait.

Nanda Baba was known for installing the idol of Goddess Durga in the Durga Pandal near the district hospital in 1970, and for serving devotees during the month of Sawan, the statement said.

He also shared a deep and longstanding association with the Gorakhnath Temple.

After paying homage, the chief minister met with the saints and sages who had gathered for the condolence meeting and recalled Nanda Baba's contributions to the welfare and strengthening of Sanatan Dharma.