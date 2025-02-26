CM Adityanath visits four major Shiva temples on Maha Shivratri, prays for public welfare

Gorakhpur: On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dedicated his day to the worship of Lord Shiva.

From the sacred premises of Gorakshpeeth to four major Shiva temples in the district, the chief minister, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwar, performed rituals including 'darshan', 'pooja', 'Jalabhishek' and 'Rudrabhishek', an official statement said here.

Following the traditional rituals, Adityanath prayed to Lord Adiyogi for the well-being of the people, national prosperity and a life of health, peace and happiness for all citizens, it said.

The chief minister visited multiple temples, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings on this day.

He started his Maha Shivratri rituals at Gorakhnath Temple in the morning by performing Rudrabhishek of Lord Shiva, using cow's milk at the Shakti Temple on the first floor.

Subsequently, he conducted a 'havan' and offered 'aarti'.

He also worshipped at the Shiva Temple within the Gorakhnath Temple complex, where he offered prayers to Lord Nandi and performed Jalabhishek (holy water offering) to Lord Shiva.

In the Nath tradition, Guru Gorakhnath is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Shiva, dedicated to the welfare of all. The Gorakhnath Temple itself is rooted in this spirit of public welfare, the statement said.

After completing rituals at the Gorakhnath Temple, the chief minister visited four major Shiva temples in Gorakhpur — Manasarovar Shiv Temple in Andhiyari Bagh, Mukteshwar Nath Temple in Rajghat, Jharkhandi Mahadev Temple and the historic Piteshwar Nath Temple in Bharohiya.

During his visit to the temples, he instructed the officials to ensure proper security, cleanliness and facilities for devotees. He also interacted with worshippers and inquired about their well-being.

CM Yogi also planted Harishankari trees (Peepal, Banyan and Pakar) on the temple premises and observed the drawing map of the project implemented by the Tourism Department for the beautification of the temple and gave necessary guidelines.

He also met the local people on the premises of Guru Gorakhnath Vidyapeeth located in front of the Shiva Temple in Bharohia and enquired about their well-being, the statement said.