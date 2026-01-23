CM Adityanath visits Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in hospital

Lucknow, Jan 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday visited the hospital to enquire about the well-being of the president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj.

In a post on X in Hindi, CM Aditayanath said, "Today, I visited the revered Mahant of Shri Maniramdas Chhavani and president of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Shri Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj, at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow to enquire about his well-being and spoke with the doctors regarding his health. I pray that Lord Ram grants him a speedy recovery." The condition of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Thursday remained stable, and a team of doctors has been deputed for his treatment. The 87-year-old seer was referred to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday after his health deteriorated.

Das has not taken food for the past 36 hours and is suffering from continuous vomiting and diarrhoea, his personal physician Dr S K Pathak said on Friday.

A team of expert doctors, including Dr Dilip Dubey, Dr Abhay Verma (gastroenterologist) and Dr Rakesh Kapoor (urologist), is treating him, said a hospital statement.

Das was brought to Medanta Hospital's Emergency at 3 pm on Wednesday in an unconscious condition with an intestinal infection (diarrhoea) and was admitted to the ICU, it said, adding his condition is stable now.