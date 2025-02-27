CM Adityanath visits Netra Kumbh camp in Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday visited a mega eye camp at Maha Kumbh Mela area and interacted with people there.

A senior official said prior to his visit to the Netra Kumbh camp, he also offered prayers to the deity at the Lete Hue Hanuman temple here.

The CM convoy arrived at the Netra Kumbh camp around 3.30 pm. "He has a few more engagements today in Prayagraj," a police offical on duty told PTI.

His visit comes a day after the grand Maha Kumbh ended on Wednesday with the final holy 'snan' on Mahashivratri. PTI KND SKY SKY