CM Adityanath worships his guru on Guru Purnima, performs special puja

Lucknow, Jul 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday sought blessings of his 'guru' on the occasion of Guru Purnima and performed a special puja at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

The chief minister worshipped his 'guru' Mahant Avedyanath Ji Maharaj in Gorakhpur, before which he also performed Guru Purnima rituals for Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath, according to an official statement issued here.

Adityanath performed a special puja and Rudrabhishek at the Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state, the release said.

He also met children on the occasion, it added.

Adityanath is also the Peethadheeshwar of the famous Gorakshapeeth. PTI CDN RPA