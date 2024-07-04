CM Adiyanath reviews progress of various developmental projects in UP

Lucknow, Jul 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of various projects at a meeting with the Urban Development Department on Thursday.

Emphasising the rehabilitation of slums, he directed officials to identify one slum in each municipal corporation and prepare a plan for the development of a multi-storey residential complex with basic facilities like schools, markets, parks, etc nearby.

The market developed in these complexes should be allotted to the families living in the slums, the chief minister said.

According to an official statement, he added that the responsibility for managing the parks in these areas should also be given to them.

“This will lead to the rehabilitation of slums in a phased manner across the state, significantly improving the living standards of the people there," Adityanath said.

On increasing parking issues in the city, he said, "The government, administration and the public need to work together to find a solution. It must be ensured that vehicles are parked only in designated parking spots and not on the roadside. If necessary, enforcement actions should be taken." "Multi-level parking lots are proving very useful. Ensure to include commercial spaces in multi-level parking. Create plans for new parking spaces only after studying local requirements. Develop parking space rules for better facilities in the future," he said.

Adityanath directed officials to take immediate action against illegal taxi stands and asked them to encourage the use of electric buses in urban transport.

He also directed officials to ensure the removal of encroachment on drains, which is the primary cause of waterlogging.

On improperly placed advertising hoardings in urban areas, he said they not only spoil the city's beauty but also become a cause of accidents every day.

"It should be ensured that no hoardings are placed on top of any building in any urban area. LED displays should be installed in place of the currently prevalent hoardings. This technology-based system will be convenient for advertising agencies, advertisers, local administration and the public. No type of advertising hoarding should be allowed anywhere except in designated areas," he said.

He also emphasised that there is a need for cadre restructuring in urban bodies. For the smooth running of the system in all Municipal Corporations, Municipalities and Nagar Panchayats, the availability of adequate manpower is essential, he said.

Efforts are underway to upgrade 17 cities in the state to Smart Cities. Each project must be completed on time and meet quality standards, ensuring physical verification of project quality as well, Adityanath added. PTI ABN NB