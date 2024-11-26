CM advocates organising seminars in schools to make students aware of their Constitutional rights

Itanagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday advised the state Assembly Speaker to organise seminars in various schools, in collaboration with the Education department, to make the students aware of their rights and duties as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Advertisment

Addressing a function organised at the assembly secretariat here to celebrate the National Constitution Day, he said efforts should be made so that awareness could be created among the youth on the rights and duties provided by the Constitution to make Arunachal 'Vikshit' by 2047 in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Vikshit Bharat.

"PM Modi has set 2047 as the target for Vikshit Bharat for which we all should know about the provisions of the Constitution to work in that direction," Khandu said and added that the people of the state including the new generation should contribute towards the vision of Modi for a 'Vikshit Bharat' and 'Vikshit Arunachal'.

The National Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 when the NDA government decided to mark the day as a tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar and the members of the drafting committee, who played an important role in its framing as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, the chief minister said and recalled the contribution of the state leaders in the transformation of Arunachal from North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) to the present status.

Advertisment

"In 1975 our Pradesh Council transformed into a provisional Legislative Assembly which later became a full-fledged assembly after Arunachal Pradesh attained Statehood on February 20, 1987 from erstwhile NEFA," the chief minister said, adding many leaders have contributed in the journey.

Terming the Constitution as the driving force for India, the world's largest democracy, Khandu said that the Constitution has continued to evolve, addressing the changing needs of our society while remaining true to its core values.

Referring to the dismal education scenario of the state, he added that the quality of education has been degrading because of the large number of schools in the state which was a result of lack of planning.

Advertisment

"The state government is committed to bring remarkable reforms in the education sector within a period of three years and accordingly the government is working in that direction," the chief minister said, adding that by the next academic session, the government would roll out a few reforms in the department.

On the occasion, Khandu hoisted a towering 131-feet tricolour in the assembly premises, symbolising the country's unity and democratic spirit and also paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, whose timeless vision and sacrifices continue to guide the country.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that the day reminds people of the enduring vision of Dr Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution, whose relentless pursuit of justice, equality and fraternity laid the foundation for modern India.

Advertisment

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona speaking on the occasion, said that the people should know what is the true essence of the Constitution which not only provides rights to the people but fixed responsibilities for the country. PTI UPL UPL RG