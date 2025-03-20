CM announces extension of power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers in J&K

Jammu, March 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Thursday the extension of the power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers but stressed that frequent waivers are unfair to those who pay their bills on time.

This marks the third time in the last three years that the J&K government has introduced the power amnesty scheme for domestic consumers.

Responding to demands regarding the power department's grants in the assembly, Abdullah said, "We have decided to extend the amnesty scheme by another year, but this will come with some changes." The chief minister emphasised that frequent waivers are unfair to those who pay their bills on time, and said "giving repeated amnesties like this is not advisable. It would be unjust to those who pay their power bills on time." Abdullah said that this is the seventh extension, adding, "I will not grant any more amnesty to domestic consumers in the future. We will make sure of that." He further remarked, "We have provided amnesty multiple times, but we cannot continue this indefinitely. It is unfair to those who pay regularly." He proposed a new scheme that would offer incentives on outstanding dues in proportion to future payments, aiming to foster a culture of timely bill payments.

Abdullah also reiterated the importance of metering to enhance revenue collection and reduce losses.

The Administrative Council, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the extension of the Amnesty Scheme-2022 until March 31, 2025, benefiting domestic consumers of electricity.

The government subsequently notified the amnesty scheme for domestic consumers, noting that many consumers last year could not avail themselves of its benefits.

The amnesty scheme has resulted in the recovery of Rs 235.58 crore from domestic consumers in 2023-2024.