CM announces housing schemes for those who lost homes in Sikkim flash flood

Gangtok, Oct 16 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang on Monday announced two housing schemes for those who lost their homes in the flash flood that ravaged the northern part of the Himalayan state.

The state government will also provide Rs 10,000 each to students who lost their school materials and Rs 5,000 more if they live on rent far from home, Tamang said.

The flash flood, which was triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4, has left at least 38 people and affected over 88,000 people. PTI COR NN