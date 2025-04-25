CM asks BEST to create income sources; suggests theatres for Marathi films at five depots

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday asked BEST, a civic run electricity supplier and public transporter, to create new sources of income, including building theatres for Marathi films at five bus depots.

Speaking at a review meeting of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking, the CM said it should strive towards providing state-of-the-art buses so that passengers have comfortable journeys.

While redeveloping BEST's Deonar, Dindoshi and Bandra bus depots, a policy should be formulated on leasing out space, he said.

"BEST must create sources of income. Construction of cinema halls for screening of Marathi films at five bus depots as well as designing commercial and residential spaces and depots will help generate revenue," he said.

Every year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation helps with BEST expenses, he said.

"If 3 per cent of the civic budget is reserved for transport, it will benefit BEST," he added.

He said N-CAP (National Clean Air Policy) funds from the Union government must be used to buy modern buses, adding that state-of-the-art mini buses would be ideal given Mumbai's narrow roads.

Efforts are on to bring local trains, metro, monorail and buses on a single mobility platform, which will also help BEST as citizens will be able to travel using a single ticket, Fadnavis said.

"Proposals regarding toll waiver and a Rs 1658 crore package for employees' dues must be submitted to the government and it will be considered positively," he said.

BEST will be tying up with Google to help passengers have real-time updates on road position of buses.

Meanwhile, at the meeting, a fare hike was sought by the BEST management since ticket prices are lower than that of autorickshaws, metro rail and taxis.

The undertaking said it plans have an full electric bus fleet by 2027. PTI MR BNM