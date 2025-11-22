CM asks officials to make grand arrangements for ''TelanganaRising Global Summit'' in December

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked officials to make grand arrangements for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit" to be organised by the state government on December 8 and 9 in the proposed Future City lands on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The chief minister, who held a meeting with officials, stressed that the two-day summit should also demonstrate the successful completion of two years of tenure by the Congress government.

He instructed officials to set up a huge stage to display the achievements of the government, an official release said Saturday night.

The summit should be organised like an international-level festival to impress the global investors and visitors, he said.

On the first day of the summit on December 8, the welfare and development programmes launched by the government and their successful implementation would be highlighted.

On the second day, the state government will release its 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document, which embodies the vision and future plans of Telangana.

The CM told officials of all departments to prepare audio-video presentations and make PowerPoint presentations to attract the global investors.

He also directed the officials to invite prominent people from India and abroad and renowned industrialists to the event, it added. PTI SJR SJR ADB