CM asks OPSC to fill up 151 more posts under state civil service, 2025 exam

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday recommended to the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct examinations for filling up an additional 151 vacant posts, including 14 in the state civil service.

The chief minister's direction in this regard came in the wake of a widespread resentment over OPSC's December 31 notification for filling up 314 vacancies in seven services, excluding OAS, OFS and Odisha Revenue Service (ORS).

The OPSC had issued a notification for the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2025.

These 314 posts comprised vacancies in seven services, of which 104 posts were reserved for women. The only Group A service, Odisha Police Service (OPS), has 12 vacancies.

Group B services like the Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service and Odisha Labour Service have vacancies of 176 and 98 posts respectively, while Odisha Skill Development and Employment Service, Odisha Tourism Service, Odisha Excise Service and Odisha Cooperative Service have 10, eight, six and four vacancies respectively.

"However, keeping in view the resentment among job aspirants, the chief minister intervened and reviewed all these posts and directed to fill the vacant posts," an official release issued by the CMO said.

The OPSC has been requested to fill 14 posts in OAS, 113 in Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), 16 in Odisha Transport Service (OTS) and 8 in Odisha Welfare Service (OWS). A total of 151 more posts have been recommended, it said.

The CMO said that the chief minister's recommendation will help many youth aspiring for these posts. Majhi maintained that the state government is giving top priority to the employment sector, and about 40,000 government posts have been filled in the last 18 months.

The chief minister has also directed all the departments to recommend to the commission to fill all the vacant posts lying in the government sector. PTI AAM AAM RG