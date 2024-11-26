Delhi Assembly polls: Atishi accuses Centre of manipulating electoral rolls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged on Tuesday that the central government is attempting to manipulate the electoral process by getting AAP supporters removed from electoral rolls as the BJP fears defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed, "The central government is trying to win the Delhi elections by unfair means. They are orchestrating the removal of voters from the electoral roll, particularly those aligned with AAP." There was no immediate response from the BJP.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader cited an October 28 order by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi transferring 29 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) as the first step in this alleged conspiracy. Atishi also claimed that a District Magistrate (DM) overseeing seven assembly constituencies had instructed officials to remove 20,000 voters from the rolls.

Appealing to booth-level officers to resist such actions, she urged them to document any undue pressure or coercion. "If someone tries to force you into cutting voters’ names, record it and send it to me. I will ensure action is taken. The Constitution of India is in your hands today," she said.

With Delhi elections slated for February 2025, AAP is vying for a third consecutive term following its resounding 2020 victory, where it won 62 of 70 seats.