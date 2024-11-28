CM Atishi alleges breakdown of law and order hours after blast near PVR in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Hours after a blast near PVR Prashant Vihar in Rohini, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital.

In a press conference, CM Atishi condemned the blast, which she said was the second such incident in the last two months in the same locality. She claimed the situation indicated a larger breakdown in law enforcement and safety measures.

“This is a breakdown of law and order in the national capital,” Atishi said, referring to the similar blast near a CRPF school in the same area earlier this year. She also pointed fingers at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of neglecting the safety of Delhiites.

“The BJP and Home Minister Amit Shah are responsible for this situation. They are failing in their only responsibility in the capital,” she added, mentioning reports of extortion calls being made from areas near the home minister’s residence.

Former CM Arvind Kejriwal also intensified his criticism of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in Delhi.

Speaking at a separate press conference earlier, Kejriwal lamented the "growing sense of fear and insecurity" in the city.

“There is an atmosphere of fear everywhere in Delhi. Woman feel unsafe after 7 pm, and parents are worried about their daughters going outside,” Kejriwal said, stressing the need for better security measures.

As Delhi approaches its assembly elections in February, the political tensions between AAP and the BJP over the law and order issue is intensifying. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK