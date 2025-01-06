CM Atishi alleges 'voter scam' in New Delhi constituency ahead of assembly polls

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday alleged a 'voters scam' in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the upcoming assembly elections.

While addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that in the past few days, 10 per cent of new voters had been added to the New Delhi constituency electoral roll, and 5.5 per cent of voters have been deleted.

The CM also questioned the role of the election commission in the matter and said that the commission's role is 'suspicious' in this as they have not investigated the matter.

"I have written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner regarding this scam in the New Delhi assembly and have asked for time to address our concerns," she said.

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders and Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh were also present at the press conference, who echoed similar claims.

Sanjay Singh claimed that an application was filed to delete the name of his wife, Anita Singh, from the electoral roll.

A delegation of AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal met the Election Commission on December 11 to address allegations of mass voter deletions ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

The alleged voter deletions have become a contentious issue as the Delhi Assembly elections, slated for February, draws near with AAP aiming for a third consecutive term after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last elections.