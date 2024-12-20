CM Atishi celebrates Christmas at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Friday attended the annual Christmas and New Year celebration at the Delhi Assembly complex, an official statement said.

During the celebration, she said that every religion in India conveys the message of working for the last person in the line.

“Our culture is one of unity in diversity. We may differ in language, religion and attire, but in our hearts, we are all Indians, and we respect everyone.

“Every religion in India gives the message of working for the last person in the line. For the past 10 years, our government has been striving to realise this message and dream across all religions,” the CM said Atishi also thanked Speaker Ram Niwas Goel for celebrating every festival with grandeur in the Assembly complex and for embodying the dream of unity in diversity, as envisioned in the Constitution of India.

"Christmas is a message of empathy for those who have less than others. It is the duty of every individual, especially governments, to work towards improving the lives of those who have been less fortunate,” she further stated.

