CM Atishi inaugurates six-lane Punjabi Bagh flyover in west Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated six-lane Punjabi Bagh flyover in western part of the city and said around 3.45 lakh people will be benefited everyday.

The chief minister said the length of the flyover is 1.12 km and this will give relief from traffic at three red lights.

"Around 3.45 lakh people will be benefited from this flyover everyday. There was an issue of traffic in the area. We believe that everyday 40,800 hours of the people of Delhi will be saved from the inauguration of this flyover. Eleven lakh litres petrol and diesel will be saved from the inauguration of this flyover," Atishi said.

The Punjabi Bagh flyover is the 39th flyover in last ten years which has been inaugurated after the AAP government came to power, she added while inaugurating the flyover.

Earlier on December 25 last year, Atishi inaugurated a six-lane flyover connecting Apsara Border to Anand Vihar in eastern part of the city and said around 1.5 lakh people will be benefited everyday.