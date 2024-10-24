CM Atishi kicks off Delhi State School Games

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday inaugurated the Delhi State School games at the Chhatrasal Stadium, with a message of hope and encouragement for young athletes.

Advertisment

Addressing the event, Atishi expressed her belief that the participating students have the potential to compete in the Asian Games and Olympics.

"What we see here as a 10-15 minute game is backed by years of hard work that may not be immediately visible," she stated.

She mentioned that the Delhi government has tried to support students who aspire to move forward in sports.

Advertisment

"Sports coaching and equipment can be expensive, and children studying in government schools often come from simple families. That’s why the state government has been running the Play and Progress scheme for several years, providing Rs 3-4 lakh for training and coaching for children up to 17 years old," she said.

Atishi further said, "The children performing here may go on to compete at the national or international level. While other children were relaxing and enjoying themselves, our athletes were exercising and preparing, which is a significant achievement for us." PTI SHB HIG