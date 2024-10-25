CM Atishi lays foundation stone for new govt school in Dwarka

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi on Friday laid the foundation stone of a new government senior secondary school in Dwarka Sector 19 and said it will have the facilities to beat the best private schools in the area.

Advertisment

The 104-room school building will have an amphitheatre, three libraries, and basketball and badminton courts among other facilities, for around 2000 to 2,500 schools, she said.

Earlier the government schools were identified with smelly toilets, students sitting on floor mats and a lack of teachers. People didn't want to send their children to government schools.

However, in 2015, a miracle happened and people made a "five-foot five-inch man" Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, Atishi said.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal said all the children whether born in a poor or rich family, will be provided the best education and future opportunities," she said.

After, AAP came to power in 2015, the education budget was doubled and it became 25 per cent of the total allocations, Atishi said.

No other government in the country has spent so much money in the education sector, she asserted. PTI VIT HIG