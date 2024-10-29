CM Atishi, Sisodia inaugurate school building in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia inaugurated a new academic block at a Sarvodaya government school in east Delhi's Mandawali on Tuesday. Addressing the event, Atishi said that the new building was better than the best private schools in the city.

Advertisment

"There are nine labs in this 64-room building, which also has a lift. We all know that the government schools didn't use to be like this ten years ago," she said.

While the previous governments, from Independence till 2015, built 24,000 school classrooms in the national capital, the AAP alone managed to construct 22,400 classrooms in the 10 years of its being in power, she said.

The new academic block has been constructed at the Government Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, No. 2 located in Mandawali area.

Advertisment

Sisodia, who has also served as the education minister of Delhi, decried the former state of the school building.

"Today is a very emotional moment for me. Whenever I used to come to this school, I used to see a very sad school building. A crying school building cannot make a laughing country. If you want a prosperous country, then whether you do anything else or not, just make the school buildings better," he said.

"In the last 10 years, who knows how many children have studied in government schools and reached IITs, have become engineers and doctors, and now are becoming IAS officers," Sisodia added.

Advertisment

The two leaders also interacted with the students and wished them a bright future. PTI MHS MHS ARD VN VN