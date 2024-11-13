CM Atishi, Sisodia visit Delhi Sports School

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday interacted with students at Delhi Sports School and took stock of the facilities there.

Advertisment

Atishi and Sisodia joined the students for breakfast and discussed training regimens, nutrition and preparation for competitions, according to a statement issued by the AAP.

They toured the school, observing students' training for table tennis, archery, weightlifting, wrestling, boxing and swimming, it said.

Emphasising the school's innovative approach, Atishi said, "Sports is education here." She highlighted the government's mission to shift perspectives and create an environment where athletic excellence is prioritised.

Advertisment

"With world-class facilities and training, our students are equipped to achieve international success," she added.

On the establishment of the school, which was conceptualised in 2015, Sisodia said, "Seeing this dream turn into reality is emotional." He said India's Olympic tally can be improved through initiatives like Delhi Sports School which provide early and high-quality training.

Delhi Sports School currently trains students in 10 Olympic sports and boasts of world-class amenities to foster athletic talent, the statement said. PTI SHB DIV DIV