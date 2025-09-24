CM attack case: Court directs Delhi Police to provide FIR copy to accused

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) A Delhi court directed the city police on Wednesday to provide a copy of the FIR to a man accused of attacking Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and his friend within 24 hours.

Judicial Magistrate Gaurav Goyal was hearing an application seeking a copy of the FIR for the accused, Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41).

The magistrate pointed out that according to the Supreme Court, a copy of the FIR has to be supplied to the accused.

"The instant application is allowed and the investigating officer (IO) is directed to supply a copy of the FIR within 24 hour," he said.

The court, however, directed the accused "not to publish, circulate or disseminate the contents of the FIR in the public domain or to any third party", without its permission.

Khimjibhai allegedly attacked Gupta during a "Jan Sunwai" (public hearing) programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area here on August 20.

His friend, Tahseen Syed, was brought to Delhi from Gujarat's Rajkot and arrested later.

On Monday, the court extended the duo's judicial custody till October 6. PTI MNR RC