CM Bhajanlal flags off 50 'Vikas Rath' to publicise govt schemes and achievements

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday flagged off 50 'Vikas Rath' outreach vehicles to publicise government schemes and achievements across all Assembly constituencies to mark his two years in office.

Sharma said the initiative was part of the government's commitment to transparency. "We are servants of the people. It is our responsibility to present our report card," he said, urging citizens to submit feedback through suggestion boxes placed in the vehicles.

The chief minister said the government had fulfilled about 70 per cent of its five-year promises within two years, citing progress in water, power and farmer welfare. He said the financial help under the PM-Kisan scheme in the state would be gradually raised to Rs 12,000 from the current Rs 9,000.

Sharma said no paper leak had occurred during his tenure, and 20,000 government appointments are due this month. He said opportunities in the private sector had been expanded, supported by MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore signed at the Rising Rajasthan summit, of which Rs 8 lakh crore projects had begun ground work.

Listing welfare measures, he said Ayushman insurance up to Rs 25 lakh was being provided, 70 lakh people are covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), gas cylinders are available to poor households for Rs 450, and girls are receiving Rs 1.50 lakh under the Lado Protsahan Yojana.

Sharma said the government had allocated development funds to all 200 constituencies "without discrimination". Deputy CMs Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa said the 'Vikas Rath' campaign would help take government schemes to every doorstep.

The state has deployed 200 'Vikas Rath' equipped with audio-visual systems across all constituencies as part of its two-year outreach programme.