CM Bhajanlal Sharma meets Assembly Speaker admitted in hospital

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday met Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who is admitted in the SMS Hospital here and enquired about his well-being.

Devnani's health deteriorated in Patna on Monday and he was brought to Jaipur by plane late in the evening. He had gone to Patna to participate in the All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC).

Apart from Chief Minister Sharma, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and School Education Minister Madan Dilawar also reached the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about Devnani's well-being. PTI AG MNK MNK