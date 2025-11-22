CM Bhupendra Patel urges newly recruited Class-3 employees to view job as chance to serve people

Gandhinagar, Nov 22 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday called upon the newly-recruited Class-3 government officials to view their jobs as a chance to serve citizens and contribute to nation building.

Under the `Viksit Bharat, Viksit Gujarat' initiative, the Chief Minister, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, ceremonially handed over appointment letters to a few out of 4,473 candidates selected by the Gujarat Subordinate Services Selection Board (GSSSB) for various government posts, said an official release.

Speaking at the ceremony held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, CM Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has internalised the mantra of `Nagrik Devo Bhava' (Citizen is God) in governance, and consistently delivered good governance.

Newly recruited employees should also work with integrity and reflect the sensitivity of the government by addressing people's problems, supporting the vulnerable and uplifting the needy, he said.

The Chief Minister encouraged the youth to avoid complacency in their duties and adopt innovative approaches by prioritising national interest and state development throughout their careers. "You must become contributors to the vision of a developed India by 2047," he said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on transparency, increased use of digital technology, and human resource management for good governance has been successfully implemented in Gujarat through transparent recruitment processes.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state government's Cadre Management Portal, which contains information on over 3,000 cadres, and the 10-year Recruitment Calendar. These tools, he said, have simplified future manpower planning, enabling job aspirants to prepare well in advance and achieve success.

Speaking about employment opportunities across the country, he said the Prime Minister's vision of `Har Haath Ko Kaam, Har Kaam Ka Samman' has opened avenues in government, private and public sectors through job fairs. He added that the PM Viksit Bharat Yojana aims to provide employment to 3.5 crore youths.

Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi congratulated all newly appointed candidates and welcomed them to the "Gujarat Government family." Appreciating the hard work put in by successful candidates, he said their achievement also fulfills the dreams of their parents. He urged the youth to serve citizens with a positive approach.

The GSSSB has set a record by conducting 101 examinations since April 2025, using online, transparent and speedy recruitment processes, he noted.

By the end of this month, recruitment for 14,507 new posts in Gujarat Police will be announced which include 13,591 posts in key cadres like Police Sub-Inspector and Lok Rakshak, and 916 posts in technical cadres, Sanghavi said.

He added that processes for over 12 ongoing recruitments in the police force are in their final stages, and appointment letters will be issued soon.

Chief Secretary M K Das, in his welcome address, emphasized that under the Chief Minister's guidance, GSSSB has conducted the entire recruitment process with complete transparency and effective use of modern technology.

He also stated that recruitment processes for Anganwadi and Police departments will be conducted impartially and efficiently in the coming months.

Among the selected candidates across the state, the highest numbers were in Junior Clerk Class-3 (2,828), followed by Sub-Registrar Grade 1-2 (92), Stamp Inspector Class-3 (22), Senior Clerk Class-3 (339), Head Clerk Class-3 (138), Assistant Social Welfare Officer Class-3 (20) and Social Welfare Inspector Class-3 (144).

The ceremony was also attended by Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Jitu Vaghani, Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia, and Food & Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Raman Solanki. PTI KVM PD KRK