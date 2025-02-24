CM calls officials to make Kerala ''Zero Corruption State'', warns against malpractices

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday urged officials to work towards making Kerala a "zero corruption state" and warned all bureaucrats against corrupt practices.

The Chief Minister said Kerala should not be satisfied with being the least corrupt state in India but should instead continue striving to completely eliminate corruption and achieve the status of a "zero corruption state." He made these remarks while inaugurating Revenue Day, ahead of presenting the Revenue Awards 2025.

Vijayan issued a stern warning to a small minority of officials within the Revenue department, cautioning them against indulging in corrupt activities. He also urged colleagues to intervene and speak out against any wrongdoing they witnessed.

"If their initial intervention does not stop the misconduct of an official, they have multiple avenues to escalate the matter to the appropriate authorities," the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised that the greatest reward for department staff is the smile on the face of the poor when their issues are resolved promptly.

"We must maintain a positive attitude for the betterment of society, rather than focusing on personal gain," the CM said.

He warned officials against adopting a "percentage commission" approach when handling files related to new projects and investments.

"Because of our firm stance against such practices, Kerala is now the least corrupt state in the country. But we should not be content with that; we must aim to become a zero corruption state," the CM said.

He pointed out that the misconduct of a few officials tarnishes the reputation of the entire department.

If an official forces people to make multiple visits to the office to resolve an issue, it creates public resentment towards the department, Vijayan said.

"This also affects those who have been working honestly, as a tarnished reputation impacts the entire department, not just one individual," the CM noted.

Vijayan commended the revenue department staff, highlighting Kerala's significant improvement in revenue collection.

"You have all played a role in this progress. We must attract more investments to the state, and you should recognise that every new business, whether small or large, is crucial for improving Kerala's financial health," he said.

Vijayan also congratulated the revenue department employees for ensuring the timely implementation of government projects.

The revenue department, he said, is working towards ensuring that no person in the state remains landless. Since 2016, over 3.6 lakh Pattas have been distributed.

"Our goal is to provide land for everyone. We are also allocating land to tribal communities. Thiruvananthapuram has become the first district where no SC/ST family is left without land," the CM said.

He praised Kerala's digital resurvey initiative, stating that several states are now studying Kerala's model to implement similar projects.