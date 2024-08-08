CM chairs meet to discuss poor road conditions, directs officials to bring about quick repairs

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Under attack from the opposition over the poor road conditions in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday asked officials to use modern technology to repair potholed routes.

He also told them he would personally review road conditions on Friday.

The CM met officials from National Highway Authority of India, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, Public Works Department, State Transport Department, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Konkan Division and Thane police to discuss this issue as well as plans to manage highway traffic ahead of Ganesh festival starting on September 7.

Expressing strong disappointment with the poor condition of roads, Shinde directed officials to promptly undertake repairs using quick-setting hardliner and M60 materials for major potholes, and technopatch concrete with a geopolymer base for smaller potholes.

"Authorities are entitled to file legal complaints against any individual who may obstruct the ongoing road repair works. It is imperative that the repair work be of the highest quality," Shinde said.

Shinde asked the Konkan division commissioner P Velasaru to issue orders to create parking lots at Sonale, Padgha and Asangaon on the Mumbai Nashik highway.

"The movement of heavy commercial vehicles will be prohibited from 7 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 11 pm. They can wait at designated parking lots during these periods," Shinde said. PTI ND BNM