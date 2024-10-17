CM Chandrababu Naidu invites industrialists to set up shop in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) A day after unveiling six new industrial policies, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday called on industrialists to invest in the state, promising a business-friendly environment.

The Chief Minister said he rolled out a red carpet for them while talented youngsters and a robust infrastructure await them to set up shop.

“Respected industrialists and investors, Andhra Pradesh is now open with best policies. I'm inviting you to invest in our state, where we have rolled out a red carpet to welcome you. In AP (Andhra Pradesh), a business-friendly state government, talented youngsters and (a) robust infrastructure await you,” said Naidu in a post on X.

On Wednesday, Naidu announced six policies -- AP Industrial Development Policy 4.0, AP MSME & Entrepreneurship Development Policy 4.0, AP Food Processing Policy 4.0, AP Electronics Policy 4.0, AP Industrial Park Policy 4.0 and AP Integrated Clean Energy Policy 4.0 eyeing Rs 30 lakh crore investments.

These policies are also aimed at creating 20 lakh jobs in the next five years.

According to the CM, these policies were designed based on comprehensive consultations with industry veterans, aiming to foster businesses and a spirit of entrepreneurship in the southern state.

Asserting that Andhra Pradesh is building the best business ecosystem in the country, Naidu assured that the state government will take every step to help investors set up their base and grow.

“There's never been a better time to invest in India, there's never been a better time to invest in Andhra Pradesh! Collaborate with us on this exciting growth journey, where we can expand both - your business horizons and our state's potential,” he said.

Moreover, Naidu added that he is looking forward to seeing the industrialists and investors in the state. PTI STH ROH