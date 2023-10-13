CM Chandrasekhar Rao pays last respects to Minister Prashant Reddy’s mother

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday paid his last respects to Telangana Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy’s mother Manjulamma who passed away on Thursday.

An official release from the CMO said Rao paid his respects and consoled the bereaved family at the residence of Prashant Reddy at Velpur in Nizamabad District.

The CM's daughter BRS MLC K Kavitha in a message posted on social media platform X said she paid her respects to Manjulamma in Velpur and consoled the grieving family.

BRS Working President and Minister K T Rama Rama Rao in a statement on Thursday expressed condolences over Reddy’s mother’s demise. PTI GDK ANE