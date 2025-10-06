CM change: Siddaramaiah rejects speculation of 'political' revolution, calls it 'delusion'

Koppal (Karnataka), Oct 6 (PTI) In a statement seen as reaffirming his commitment to a full five-year term, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday rejected speculation of a "political revolution" in the state in November, calling it a 'delusion'.

He had reiterated last week that he would serve the full term, saying he has been CM for 2.5 years in his second term and will remain in office for the remainder of the duration.

"There is no 'kranti' (revolution), it is only your 'branti' (delusion), that's all," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question on the so-called 'November Kranti' in the state.

Speculation has been rife about a change of guard in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, a phenomenon some have termed the "November revolution".

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Sunday predicted "a lot of political changes" in the state after the Bihar polls, citing voices within the ruling Congress about a possible change of chief minister later this year.

There has been ongoing speculation within the state's political circles, particularly within the ruling Congress, about a possible change in leadership, citing a power-sharing agreement involving incumbent Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.

Congress MLA from Kunigal, H D Ranganath and former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda last week renewed the debate by claiming that Shivakumar will become the next CM of the state, with Gowda adding that it would happen in November.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the Assembly election results were declared in May 2023. The Congress eventually convinced Shivakumar and made him deputy CM.

At the time, some reports suggested a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula", under which Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years, but this has not been officially confirmed by the party. PTI KSU SSK SA